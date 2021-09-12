Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Buru Energy (ASX:BRU)

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Buru Energy (ASX:BRU) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Buru Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = AU$7.5m ÷ (AU$61m - AU$8.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Buru Energy has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Oil and Gas industry average of 3.2% it's much better.

See our latest analysis for Buru Energy

roce
roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Buru Energy's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Buru Energy has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

It's great to see that Buru Energy has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 14% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. Additionally, the business is utilizing 47% less capital than it was five years ago, and taken at face value, that can mean the company needs less funds at work to get a return. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

The Bottom Line On Buru Energy's ROCE

In the end, Buru Energy has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Given the stock has declined 29% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Buru Energy does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

While Buru Energy isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Buy This Cloud Stock Before It Jumps Higher

    The switch to a subscription-based model and a terrific end-market opportunity could send this cloud stock soaring.

  • 3 Unstoppable ETFs That Can Turn $1,000 Into $100,000

    Whether you're saving for retirement or simply trying to generate long-term wealth, investing in the stock market is a smart move. Investing can help you save significantly more than stashing your money in a savings account, and it's easier than you may think to get started. You don't need to be wealthy to make money in the stock market, and even small amounts can add up over time with the right investments.

  • 4 Amazing Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2035

    In fact, the following four amazing stocks have the potential to make investors millionaires by the midpoint of the next decade. On the other end of the spectrum is online insurance marketplace EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER), which clocks in at a market cap of just over $600 million, as of Sept. 8.

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Can Soar Even if the U.S. Doesn't Legalize Marijuana

    Their businesses don't deal with the marijuana plant directly, so they can freely expand and grow across the country.

  • 2 Value Stocks to Buy Before the EV Revolution Takes Them Higher

    While not thought of as electric vehicle companies, these two stocks will nonetheless benefit from soaring EV growth over the next decade.

  • Cathie Wood's Latest Picks: 2 Stocks She Just Bought

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Recently, she added shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) to ARK's flagship ETF. PagerDuty is the central nervous system for the modern enterprise.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Buying Dividend stocks can be a lucrative investment strategy. The list of companies that will pay you to hold them is vast, and here are three stocks that could be paying dividends for years to come. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) is a consumer staples company that sells various household products, including toothpaste, soap, pet food, cleaning products, and deodorant.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Fifty-five percent of the adult population in the U.S. is invested in stocks, according to Statista. Adding growth stocks to your portfolio, for instance, could grow your wealth exponentially over time, especially if these stocks are riding megatrends.

  • Utility Stocks Aren’t Getting Much Respect—but They Have Big Dividends

    Utility stocks have been lagging behind the broader market, but their healthy dividend yields have helped bridge the gap by bolstering otherwise solid performance.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I Want to Buy if a Stock Market Crash Occurs

    The likelihood of a market pullback appears to be growing. For long-term investors looking to put their cash to work, that's a good thing.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    With that said, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors who identified three stocks they see huge opportunity in: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX), Gannett (NYSE: GCI), and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). Nicholas Rossolillo (Stitch Fix): Stitch Fix has been mostly down in 2021, but it certainly isn't out. Caught up in the growth stock sell-off this past spring, it then downgraded expectations for full-year sales and underwent a CEO transition from founder Katrina Lake to now-CEO Elizabeth Spalding.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6%

    Companies that generate more cash than they know what to do with often give it back to shareholders through dividends. Think of it as a reward just for being a committed investor in a given company. A dividend yield is the percentage of the stock's current share price that the dividend amounts to over the course of a year.

  • 2 Smart Stocks With the Potential for Fivefold Growth

    These tech companies could help supercharge your portfolio.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • Got $1,000? 4 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the company was valued at $19 per share. Berkshire stock's massive size means that its days of explosive growth are probably in the rearview, but investors will likely still be able to bank strong gains by following moves made by the company and its chief executive officer. If you want to replicate The Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy, the single best way to do it is owning Berkshire Hathaway stock.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Reinvesting dividends over a long period of time can significantly boost your total returns. Here are three dividend stocks you can buy and hold forever. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is a Dividend Aristocrat with 49 consecutive years of dividend increases.

  • 3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Given the stock's runaway growth, it would be easy to assume that the greatest gains have already been made, but evidence suggests that the best may be yet to come for Nvidia. The company still gets the lion's share of its sales from its industry-leading graphics processing units, which are the top choice of diehard gamers everywhere. Nvidia dominates the competition, with an 83% share of the discrete desktop GPU market.

  • When the Fed finally steps back, can the U.S. stock and bond markets stand on their own legs?

    Expectations are rising for the Federal Reserve to follow in the footsteps of the European Central Bank and announce plans to reduce its $120 billion cache of monthly bond purchases.

  • 5 Leading Growth Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    Here are five investing themes and the growth stocks well-equipped to benefit from them. Consumers are steadily moving away from traditional cable television and adopting streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max. Technology platform Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a leader in providing the "operating system" many streaming services run on, whether through streaming sticks or the software television makers use to power their products. Roku's business has shifted from depending on hardware sales to a platform business that generates revenue from ads and subscriptions from viewers using their Roku TVs.

  • Will This Coffee IPO Be a Potential Challenger to Starbucks?

    In a publicly traded coffee field dominated by a few big names like Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and previously independent Dunkin' Donuts (now a subsidiary of privately held Inspire Brands), a new player is about to emerge as Dutch Bros. Coffee is now lining up its IPO. Evolving from a coffee machine in an Oregon dairy barn to a pushcart to more than 470 current locations, the chain filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Sept. 7 to go public. It remains to be seen if it can turn its positives into a successful, publicly traded stock and perhaps challenge Starbucks for market share east of the Mississippi.