Returns On Capital Signal Difficult Times Ahead For Bina Darulaman Berhad (KLSE:BDB)

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. So after glancing at the trends within Bina Darulaman Berhad (KLSE:BDB), we weren't too hopeful.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Bina Darulaman Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.023 = RM12m ÷ (RM682m - RM170m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Bina Darulaman Berhad has an ROCE of 2.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 5.1%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Bina Darulaman Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Bina Darulaman Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Bina Darulaman Berhad's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Bina Darulaman Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 8.9% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Bina Darulaman Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 54% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Bina Darulaman Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

While Bina Darulaman Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

