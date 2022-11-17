Returns On Capital Signal Difficult Times Ahead For Sycal Ventures Berhad (KLSE:SYCAL)

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. So after glancing at the trends within Sycal Ventures Berhad (KLSE:SYCAL), we weren't too hopeful.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Sycal Ventures Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = RM6.4m ÷ (RM463m - RM147m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Sycal Ventures Berhad has an ROCE of 2.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 5.1%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Sycal Ventures Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Sycal Ventures Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Sycal Ventures Berhad. To be more specific, the ROCE was 3.3% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Sycal Ventures Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

On a related note, Sycal Ventures Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 32% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's unfortunate that Sycal Ventures Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 31% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Sycal Ventures Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

