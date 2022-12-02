Returns On Capital Signal Difficult Times Ahead For Adbri (ASX:ABC)

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Adbri (ASX:ABC), so let's see why.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Adbri:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = AU$94m ÷ (AU$2.4b - AU$268m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Adbri has an ROCE of 4.4%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 5.5% average generated by the Basic Materials industry.

In the above chart we have measured Adbri's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Adbri Tell Us?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Adbri. To be more specific, the ROCE was 12% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Adbri to turn into a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Adbri's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Adbri is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 67% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 3 warning signs for Adbri you'll probably want to know about.

