Returns On Capital Signal Difficult Times Ahead For Crest Nicholson Holdings (LON:CRST)

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Crest Nicholson Holdings (LON:CRST), so let's see why.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Crest Nicholson Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.076 = UK£84m ÷ (UK£1.5b - UK£365m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

So, Crest Nicholson Holdings has an ROCE of 7.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Consumer Durables industry average of 8.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Crest Nicholson Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Crest Nicholson Holdings here for free.

So How Is Crest Nicholson Holdings' ROCE Trending?

In terms of Crest Nicholson Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 18% that they were earning five years ago. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Crest Nicholson Holdings becoming one if things continue as they have.

In Conclusion...

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 11% in the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

