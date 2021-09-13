Returns On Capital Signal Difficult Times Ahead For Newmark Security (LON:NWT)

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. Having said that, after a brief look, Newmark Security (LON:NWT) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Newmark Security, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0076 = UK£79k ÷ (UK£15m - UK£4.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

Thus, Newmark Security has an ROCE of 0.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 9.1%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Newmark Security's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Newmark Security's ROCE Trend?

The trend of returns that Newmark Security is generating are raising some concerns. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 9.9% five years ago but has since fallen to 0.8%. In addition to that, Newmark Security is now employing 30% less capital than it was five years ago. When you see both ROCE and capital employed diminishing, it can often be a sign of a mature and shrinking business that might be in structural decline. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

The Bottom Line

To see Newmark Security reducing the capital employed in the business in tandem with diminishing returns, is concerning. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 50% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Newmark Security (of which 1 is potentially serious!) that you should know about.

