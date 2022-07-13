Returns On Capital Signal Difficult Times Ahead For Castings (LON:CGS)

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Castings (LON:CGS), so let's see why.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Castings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.088 = UK£12m ÷ (UK£165m - UK£28m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, Castings has an ROCE of 8.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Castings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Castings Tell Us?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Castings. About five years ago, returns on capital were 12%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Castings to turn into a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Castings' ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 11% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Castings does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Castings that you might be interested in.

