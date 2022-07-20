Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Blackmores (ASX:BKL)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Blackmores (ASX:BKL), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Blackmores:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = AU$53m ÷ (AU$579m - AU$142m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Blackmores has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Personal Products industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Blackmores compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Blackmores Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Blackmores doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 39%, but since then they've fallen to 12%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Blackmores is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has declined 12% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Blackmores has the makings of a multi-bagger.

