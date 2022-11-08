Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For KUB Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:KUB)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at KUB Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:KUB), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for KUB Malaysia Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = RM29m ÷ (RM641m - RM117m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, KUB Malaysia Berhad has an ROCE of 5.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 13%.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for KUB Malaysia Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how KUB Malaysia Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is KUB Malaysia Berhad's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at KUB Malaysia Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.4% from 6.9% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that KUB Malaysia Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 32% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

One final note, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with KUB Malaysia Berhad (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

