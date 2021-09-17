Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Retech Technology (ASX:RTE)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Retech Technology (ASX:RTE) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Retech Technology, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = CN¥52m ÷ (CN¥578m - CN¥216m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Retech Technology has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Consumer Services industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Retech Technology, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Retech Technology doesn't inspire confidence. Around four years ago the returns on capital were 28%, but since then they've fallen to 14%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 37%, which has impacted the ROCE. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. While the ratio isn't currently too high, it's worth keeping an eye on this because if it gets particularly high, the business could then face some new elements of risk.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Retech Technology. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 36% over the last three years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Retech Technology (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

