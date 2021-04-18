Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For CPPGroup (LON:CPP)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at CPPGroup (LON:CPP) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for CPPGroup, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = UK£4.3m ÷ (UK£57m - UK£34m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

So, CPPGroup has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Commercial Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for CPPGroup compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering CPPGroup here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of CPPGroup's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 54% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, CPPGroup has decreased its current liabilities to 60% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money. Keep in mind 60% is still pretty high, so those risks are still somewhat prevalent.

The Bottom Line On CPPGroup's ROCE

In summary, CPPGroup is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 40% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

CPPGroup does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

