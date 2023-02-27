Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Ramssol Group Berhad (KLSE:RAMSSOL)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Ramssol Group Berhad (KLSE:RAMSSOL) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ramssol Group Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.071 = RM4.1m ÷ (RM62m - RM4.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Ramssol Group Berhad has an ROCE of 7.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ramssol Group Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Ramssol Group Berhad.

What Can We Tell From Ramssol Group Berhad's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Ramssol Group Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 9.8%, but since then they've fallen to 7.1%. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

On a side note, Ramssol Group Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 7.0% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

In Conclusion...

We're a bit apprehensive about Ramssol Group Berhad because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 42% over the last year, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Ramssol Group Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

