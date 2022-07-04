Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Accent Group (ASX:AX1)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Accent Group (ASX:AX1) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Accent Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = AU$66m ÷ (AU$1.2b - AU$307m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Accent Group has an ROCE of 7.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 19%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Accent Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Accent Group doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 11% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Accent Group's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Accent Group. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 96% to shareholders over the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

Accent Group does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Accent Group that you might be interested in.

While Accent Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

