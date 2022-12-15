Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at SSP Group (LON:SSPG) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for SSP Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0084 = UK£15m ÷ (UK£2.8b - UK£1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, SSP Group has an ROCE of 0.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 6.5%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SSP Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering SSP Group here for free.

What Can We Tell From SSP Group's ROCE Trend?

In terms of SSP Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 17% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for SSP Group. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 57% in the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

