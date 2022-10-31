Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Koh Brothers Eco Engineering (Catalist:5HV)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Koh Brothers Eco Engineering (Catalist:5HV) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Koh Brothers Eco Engineering is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.024 = S$4.0m ÷ (S$275m - S$106m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Koh Brothers Eco Engineering has an ROCE of 2.4%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 2.0%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Koh Brothers Eco Engineering's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Koh Brothers Eco Engineering has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Koh Brothers Eco Engineering's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 12% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

On a side note, Koh Brothers Eco Engineering has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 39% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Koh Brothers Eco Engineering's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 51% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Koh Brothers Eco Engineering (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should know about.

