Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Dignity (LON:DTY)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Dignity (LON:DTY), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Dignity, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.035 = UK£59m ÷ (UK£1.9b - UK£180m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Dignity has an ROCE of 3.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Services industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Dignity compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Dignity here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Dignity, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.5% from 16% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Dignity's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Dignity is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors may be expecting the fundamentals to get a lot worse because the stock has crashed 81% over the last five years. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Dignity does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

