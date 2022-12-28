Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:KPJ)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:KPJ) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on KPJ Healthcare Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = RM350m ÷ (RM6.9b - RM1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, KPJ Healthcare Berhad has an ROCE of 6.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for KPJ Healthcare Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of KPJ Healthcare Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 8.6% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for KPJ Healthcare Berhad. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 9.0% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing KPJ Healthcare Berhad that you might find interesting.

