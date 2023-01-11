Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For OCK Group Berhad (KLSE:OCK)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating OCK Group Berhad (KLSE:OCK), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on OCK Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = RM72m ÷ (RM1.7b - RM330m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, OCK Group Berhad has an ROCE of 5.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Telecom industry average of 12%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured OCK Group Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for OCK Group Berhad.

What Does the ROCE Trend For OCK Group Berhad Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at OCK Group Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.4% from 9.1% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Story continues

On a related note, OCK Group Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 20% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for OCK Group Berhad. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 50% over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for OCK Group Berhad (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

While OCK Group Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

