Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ.)

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ.) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on QinetiQ Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = UK£125m ÷ (UK£1.5b - UK£397m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, QinetiQ Group has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 9.4% generated by the Aerospace & Defense industry.

Check out our latest analysis for QinetiQ Group

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for QinetiQ Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For QinetiQ Group Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at QinetiQ Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 11% from 27% five years ago. However it looks like QinetiQ Group might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, QinetiQ Group has decreased its current liabilities to 26% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line On QinetiQ Group's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by QinetiQ Group's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 25% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing QinetiQ Group, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing QinetiQ Group, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

