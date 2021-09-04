Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Alumasc Group (LON:ALU), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Alumasc Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = UK£6.4m ÷ (UK£88m - UK£21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

So, Alumasc Group has an ROCE of 9.5%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 7.8% generated by the Building industry, it's much better.

View our latest analysis for Alumasc Group

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Alumasc Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Alumasc Group.

What Can We Tell From Alumasc Group's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Alumasc Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 16% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From Alumasc Group's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Alumasc Group's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has gained an impressive 86% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

If you want to continue researching Alumasc Group, you might be interested to know about the 3 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

While Alumasc Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

