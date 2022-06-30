Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at CarMax (NYSE:KMX) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for CarMax:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$26b - US$2.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

So, CarMax has an ROCE of 5.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 18%.

In the above chart we have measured CarMax's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for CarMax.

So How Is CarMax's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at CarMax doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.6% from 7.4% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for CarMax in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Furthermore the stock has climbed 48% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

If you'd like to know more about CarMax, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

