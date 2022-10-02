Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC.F)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC.F), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Jewett-Cameron Trading is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$2.8m ÷ (US$37m - US$13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

Therefore, Jewett-Cameron Trading has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Building industry average of 14%.

View our latest analysis for Jewett-Cameron Trading

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Jewett-Cameron Trading's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Jewett-Cameron Trading's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 11% from 22% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Story continues

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 34%, which has impacted the ROCE. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 11%. While the ratio isn't currently too high, it's worth keeping an eye on this because if it gets particularly high, the business could then face some new elements of risk.

What We Can Learn From Jewett-Cameron Trading's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Jewett-Cameron Trading in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 24% in the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Jewett-Cameron Trading (of which 1 is potentially serious!) that you should know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here