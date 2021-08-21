Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Build-A-Bear Workshop:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = US$13m ÷ (US$264m - US$87m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2021).

Thus, Build-A-Bear Workshop has an ROCE of 7.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 17%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Build-A-Bear Workshop compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Build-A-Bear Workshop here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Build-A-Bear Workshop Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Build-A-Bear Workshop doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.2% from 13% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From Build-A-Bear Workshop's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Build-A-Bear Workshop is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 25% to shareholders over the last five years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Build-A-Bear Workshop, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While Build-A-Bear Workshop isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

