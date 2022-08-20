Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Taylor Devices:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.057 = US$2.5m ÷ (US$49m - US$6.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

Therefore, Taylor Devices has an ROCE of 5.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 10%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Taylor Devices' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Taylor Devices' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Taylor Devices, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 8.9%, but since then they've fallen to 5.7%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Taylor Devices' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Taylor Devices. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 13% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Taylor Devices and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

