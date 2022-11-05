Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Scotts Miracle-Gro, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$419m ÷ (US$4.3b - US$964m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Chemicals industry average of 12%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Scotts Miracle-Gro's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Scotts Miracle-Gro here for free.

So How Is Scotts Miracle-Gro's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Scotts Miracle-Gro's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 13% from 19% five years ago. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

What We Can Learn From Scotts Miracle-Gro's ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Scotts Miracle-Gro have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 41% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Scotts Miracle-Gro does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.

