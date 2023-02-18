Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Héroux-Devtek is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = CA$29m ÷ (CA$852m - CA$205m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Héroux-Devtek has an ROCE of 4.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 8.1%.

In the above chart we have measured Héroux-Devtek's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Héroux-Devtek here for free.

So How Is Héroux-Devtek's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Héroux-Devtek's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.5% from 6.2% five years ago. However it looks like Héroux-Devtek might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From Héroux-Devtek's ROCE

In summary, Héroux-Devtek is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Héroux-Devtek has the makings of a multi-bagger.

