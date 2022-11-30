Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Atrion is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$39m ÷ (US$272m - US$18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Atrion has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Atrion's ROCE against it's prior returns.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Atrion, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 21% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From Atrion's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Atrion in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These trends don't appear to have influenced returns though, because the total return from the stock has been mostly flat over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Atrion you'll probably want to know about.

