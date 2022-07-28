Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For G8 Education (ASX:GEM)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at G8 Education (ASX:GEM) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on G8 Education is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = AU$107m ÷ (AU$1.8b - AU$254m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, G8 Education has an ROCE of 6.7%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 6.7%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured G8 Education's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for G8 Education.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at G8 Education doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 15%, but since then they've fallen to 6.7%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for G8 Education. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 63% in the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

we've found 1 warning sign for G8 Education you'll probably want to know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

