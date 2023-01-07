Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For G8 Education (ASX:GEM)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at G8 Education (ASX:GEM) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for G8 Education, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = AU$87m ÷ (AU$1.8b - AU$243m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, G8 Education has an ROCE of 5.6%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 5.2% average generated by the Consumer Services industry.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for G8 Education compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for G8 Education.

What Can We Tell From G8 Education's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at G8 Education, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 14% over the last five years. However it looks like G8 Education might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On G8 Education's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by G8 Education's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 56% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with G8 Education and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

