Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Medinex (Catalist:OTX)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Medinex (Catalist:OTX) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Medinex, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.088 = S$1.7m ÷ (S$23m - S$2.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Medinex has an ROCE of 8.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 12%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Medinex's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Medinex's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Medinex's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 20% over the last five years. However it looks like Medinex might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On Medinex's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Medinex's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last three years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Medinex we've found 4 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

