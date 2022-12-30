Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Mi Technovation Berhad (KLSE:MI)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Mi Technovation Berhad (KLSE:MI), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Mi Technovation Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = RM51m ÷ (RM1.2b - RM134m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Mi Technovation Berhad has an ROCE of 4.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured Mi Technovation Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Mi Technovation Berhad.

What Can We Tell From Mi Technovation Berhad's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Mi Technovation Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 42%, but since then they've fallen to 4.6%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Mi Technovation Berhad is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And in the last three years, the stock has given away 28% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Mi Technovation Berhad and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

