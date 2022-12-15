The Returns On Capital At Singapore Paincare Holdings (Catalist:FRQ) Don't Inspire Confidence

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Singapore Paincare Holdings (Catalist:FRQ) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Singapore Paincare Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = S$5.4m ÷ (S$39m - S$6.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Singapore Paincare Holdings has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Healthcare industry.

See our latest analysis for Singapore Paincare Holdings

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Singapore Paincare Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Singapore Paincare Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Singapore Paincare Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 17% from 55% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Story continues

On a related note, Singapore Paincare Holdings has decreased its current liabilities to 16% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for Singapore Paincare Holdings in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Furthermore the stock has climbed 21% over the last year, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Singapore Paincare Holdings and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

While Singapore Paincare Holdings may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here