The Returns On Capital At SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Don't Inspire Confidence

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SkyWest:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.017 = US$102m ÷ (US$7.1b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, SkyWest has an ROCE of 1.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Airlines industry average of 3.0%.

In the above chart we have measured SkyWest's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of SkyWest's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 7.0% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for SkyWest in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 37% in the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

SkyWest does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

