Returns On Capital At Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Paint A Concerning Picture

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Smart Metering Systems is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = UK£22m ÷ (UK£633m - UK£58m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Smart Metering Systems has an ROCE of 3.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 9.1%.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Smart Metering Systems, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 13% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a side note, Smart Metering Systems has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 9.2% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

Our Take On Smart Metering Systems' ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Smart Metering Systems is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has gained an impressive 63% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

