The Returns On Capital At Solarvest Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SLVEST) Don't Inspire Confidence

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Solarvest Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SLVEST) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Solarvest Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM23m ÷ (RM374m - RM154m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Solarvest Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Electrical industry average of 9.1%.

In the above chart we have measured Solarvest Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Solarvest Holdings Berhad here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Solarvest Holdings Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 11% from 36% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Solarvest Holdings Berhad's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 41% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 11%. What this means is that in reality, a rather large portion of the business is being funded by the likes of the company's suppliers or short-term creditors, which can bring some risks of its own.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Solarvest Holdings Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. Furthermore the stock has climbed 94% over the last three years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

