Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Aperam (AMS:APAM)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Aperam (AMS:APAM) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Aperam is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = €1.2b ÷ (€6.9b - €2.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Aperam has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Aperam compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Aperam here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Aperam are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 26%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 50%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Aperam is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 19% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Aperam (2 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

