Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Brambles (ASX:BXB)

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Brambles' (ASX:BXB) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Brambles, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$7.6b - US$2.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Brambles has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 6.0% earned by companies in a similar industry.

View our latest analysis for Brambles

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Brambles compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Brambles here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Brambles has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 23% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that Brambles has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 23% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

If you want to continue researching Brambles, you might be interested to know about the 3 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Returns At American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Appear To Be Weighed Down

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...

  • Intel is coming for Nvidia and AMD, and that’s good news for you

    Intel has launched its first of a series of graphics chips, and that could mean better competition in the graphics market.

  • The IRS May Audit You if You Fall Into 1 of These 7 Categories

    As if filing taxes weren't enough of a headache, there's the constant worry about being chosen for a tax audit. And they don't always mean you'll owe more; some audits actually lead to a larger return, rather than a smaller one.

  • Bitcoin nears full supply with 19 million coin milestone

    Bitcoin hit a milestone today that gets the world ever closer to the moment when the final new bitcoin will enter the world — the supply of coins broke 19 million.Why it matters: Bitcoin was created to be money with a fixed supply that no one can change. It launched amidst The Great Recession, when governments were issuing lots of new money to help ease the economic pain.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Future avid bitcoiners believed that this would onl

  • Can Shiba Inu Hit $0.0001 by July?

    Since the beginning of the 20th century, the stock market has been a money machine. Although the most prominent crypto names, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), garner a lot of credit for the $2 trillion in crypto market value created over the past two years, it's lesser-known coins like Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) that are really driving interest in the digital currency space. What Shiba Inu did in 2021 was truly historic and may not be replicated again.

  • Visa Changes Rules for Gas Stations to Avoid $125 Pump Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. are planning a raft of changes to rules for gas stations to allow larger transactions after a surge in fuel prices across the U.S. made it hard for some drivers to fill up using credit cards.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeUkraine Update: U.S. Steps Up Military, Defense AssistanceUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border Strike

  • Bitcoin and Ether See Worst Day in Weeks, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Tumble—and What Else Is Happening in Crypto

    Bitcoin prices surged last Sunday and realized more gains through the week, but the rally in the largest digital assets looks to have lost steam.

  • Kinder Morgan pipeline JV files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with at least $500M in debt

    The Chapter 11 petition was filed in response to an upcoming debt repayment obligation, Ruby said in a March 31 statement.

  • China Chipmaker’s Buyer Missed $9 Billion Payment Deadline

    (Bloomberg) -- The winner of a bidding process for Tsinghua Unigroup Co. has missed its March 31 deadline to complete a 60 billion yuan ($9.4 billion) takeover payment, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiRussia Says Ukraine Cho

  • Raymond James: Buy These 2 Big Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Yield

    Measuring and gauging the stock market's value is key to an investor’s strategy. Right now, it’s clear that the market is in the midst of a shift, that last year’s sustained run of gains has ended, that this year, which started with sharp losses and increased volatility, will be something different. Covering the market for investment firm Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt writes: “We are seeing a substantial rally in growth broadly in the last two weeks, and it is still unclear if this is

  • AMD Stock: Why It Tumbled and Where It’s Headed

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall -- and crashing right down beside him was semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which lost 8% of its market capitalization -- about $16 billion -- after investment bank Barclays downgraded its stock to Equalweight (i.e. Hold) on Thursday. Despite admitting that AMD will, in all likelihood, exceed expectations for 31% sales growth this year, and gain market share "in both the client and server markets" besides, Barclays' 5-st

  • 3 Oil Stocks to Own No Matter Where Oil Prices Head

    Oil prices can fluctuate wildly. This volatility can keep investors away from the oil patch. Three great oil stocks to own for the long haul are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years

    Meanwhile, the CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index is down 35%, signaling less fear in the stock market. Investors who are concerned about volatility picking back up and are interested in safe stocks that generate passive income have come to the right place. Investing in equal parts Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), and Clorox (NYSE: CLX) stocks gives an investor an average dividend yield of 3.9% and exposure to the energy sector, the consumer discretionary sector, and the consumer staples sector.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in April

    For well over a century, the stock market has stood on a pedestal above other asset classes. Over the past two years, cryptocurrencies have run circles around the stock market. Whereas the benchmark S&P 500 slightly more than doubled from its March 2020 pandemic low, the aggregate value of digital currencies has skyrocketed by a factor of 15!

  • 3 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has said that he will never split Berkshire Hathaway stock. With the company's Class A shares recently hitting a record high and trading at roughly $527,400 each, that might come as something of a surprise. On the other hand, it's undeniable that prominent companies have seen significant stock-price gains after announcing and completing stock splits in recent years.

  • Russia prepared for 8 years to be cut off from the West. Meet the payment system that’s still processing its credit card transactions

    NSPK has helped Russia avoid the worst of western sanctions by allowing credit card transaction processing to continue.

  • The Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card

    Credit card fraud has become a constant and pervasive threat, and debit cards aren't immune to being stolen either. The Federal Trade Commission reported 66,090 instances of credit card...

  • 20 Genius Things Mark Cuban Says To Do With Your Money

    You might have heard this billionaire's name, but who is Mark Cuban and how did he make his money? It's possible you know him as one of the sharks on the hit show "Shark Tank," but Cuban is more than...

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Right Now

    The semiconductor industry is set for massive growth, thanks to the growing usage of chips across various applications that range from smartphones to computers to cars to factories. According to a third-party estimate, the semiconductor industry could top $1 trillion in revenue by 2030, compared to $466 billion in 2018. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), better known as TSMC, Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) are three semiconductor stocks that could win big from the broader market's growth.

  • Here's How Big Suze Orman Says Your Emergency Fund Should Be Before You Buy a House

    Buying a house is a huge financial decision and it's one you must ensure you are ready for. You'll need to take on many new financial obligations as a homeowner, including making monthly mortgage payments, covering the costs of property tax and insurance, and paying for any necessary home repairs out-of-pocket. To make certain you can consistently cover all of the essential costs of homeownership -- even if you experience a decline in income or interruption in earnings -- you should have an emergency fund before you buy a property.