Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Cerillion (LON:CER)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Cerillion (LON:CER) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Cerillion:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.36 = UK£9.8m ÷ (UK£40m - UK£12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Cerillion has an ROCE of 36%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.0% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Cerillion compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Cerillion's ROCE Trend?

Cerillion is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 36%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 60% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Cerillion thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Cerillion has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 836% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

