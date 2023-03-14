Returns On Capital Are A Standout For ES Ceramics Technology Berhad (KLSE:ESCERAM)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of ES Ceramics Technology Berhad (KLSE:ESCERAM) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on ES Ceramics Technology Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = RM38m ÷ (RM257m - RM96m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2022).

So, ES Ceramics Technology Berhad has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 6.2% earned by companies in a similar industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating ES Ceramics Technology Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From ES Ceramics Technology Berhad's ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at ES Ceramics Technology Berhad are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 23%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 222%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 37% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, ES Ceramics Technology Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 92% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

