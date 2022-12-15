Returns On Capital Are A Standout For My Food Bag Group (NZSE:MFB)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of My Food Bag Group (NZSE:MFB) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for My Food Bag Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = NZ$24m ÷ (NZ$106m - NZ$26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, My Food Bag Group has an ROCE of 30%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 21% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for My Food Bag Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for My Food Bag Group.

So How Is My Food Bag Group's ROCE Trending?

My Food Bag Group's ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last four years, the ROCE has climbed 141% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that My Food Bag Group has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Given the stock has declined 59% in the last year, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for My Food Bag Group (of which 2 are concerning!) that you should know about.

