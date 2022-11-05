Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Magontec (ASX:MGL)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Magontec (ASX:MGL) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Magontec, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.37 = AU$23m ÷ (AU$91m - AU$28m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Magontec has an ROCE of 37%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Magontec's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Magontec, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Magontec. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 37%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 41% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 31%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. This tells us that Magontec has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line On Magontec's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Magontec can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Given the stock has declined 36% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

If you want to continue researching Magontec, you might be interested to know about the 2 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

Magontec is not the only stock earning high returns.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

