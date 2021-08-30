Returns On Capital Are A Standout For NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for NVE:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$14m ÷ (US$72m - US$2.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, NVE has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of NVE, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at NVE. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 31% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning US$0.2 per dollar of capital employed. In regards to capital employed, NVE appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 28% less capital to run its operation. NVE may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

What We Can Learn From NVE's ROCE

In the end, NVE has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a solid 55% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

NVE does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for NVE that you might be interested in.

