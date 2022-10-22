Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Parex Resources, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.44 = US$747m ÷ (US$2.1b - US$384m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Parex Resources has an ROCE of 44%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Oil and Gas industry average of 19%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Parex Resources compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Parex Resources.

So How Is Parex Resources' ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Parex Resources. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 44%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 95% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Parex Resources thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Parex Resources has. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 36% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Parex Resources does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Parex Resources that you might be interested in.

