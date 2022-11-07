Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Parkson Retail Asia (SGX:O9E)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Parkson Retail Asia's (SGX:O9E) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Parkson Retail Asia, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = S$43m ÷ (S$354m - S$198m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Parkson Retail Asia has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Multiline Retail industry average of 5.2%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Parkson Retail Asia's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Parkson Retail Asia, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

Parkson Retail Asia has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 27% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Parkson Retail Asia is utilizing 25% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

Another thing to note, Parkson Retail Asia has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 56%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

In Conclusion...

To the delight of most shareholders, Parkson Retail Asia has now broken into profitability. Given the stock has declined 36% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

If you'd like to know more about Parkson Retail Asia, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

