The Returns On Capital At Superlon Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SUPERLN) Don't Inspire Confidence

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Superlon Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SUPERLN), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Superlon Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.027 = RM4.5m ÷ (RM180m - RM12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Thus, Superlon Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 2.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Building industry average of 5.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Superlon Holdings Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Superlon Holdings Berhad here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Superlon Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Superlon Holdings Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 20%, but since then they've fallen to 2.7%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Superlon Holdings Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 64% in the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

