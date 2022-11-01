Returns On Capital At SUTL Enterprise (SGX:BHU) Have Hit The Brakes

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating SUTL Enterprise (SGX:BHU), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for SUTL Enterprise, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.083 = S$8.5m ÷ (S$120m - S$18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, SUTL Enterprise has an ROCE of 8.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Hospitality industry average of 1.0%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for SUTL Enterprise's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating SUTL Enterprise's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From SUTL Enterprise's ROCE Trend?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at SUTL Enterprise. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 8.3% and the business has deployed 85% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

In Conclusion...

As we've seen above, SUTL Enterprise's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 2.6% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for SUTL Enterprise (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about.

