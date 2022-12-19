Returns On Capital At Swisscom (VTX:SCMN) Have Stalled

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Swisscom (VTX:SCMN), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Swisscom:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = CHF2.0b ÷ (CHF24b - CHF4.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Swisscom has an ROCE of 10.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Telecom industry average of 9.4%.

In the above chart we have measured Swisscom's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Swisscom.

The Trend Of ROCE

Things have been pretty stable at Swisscom, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Swisscom to be a multi-bagger going forward. That probably explains why Swisscom has been paying out 75% of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. Most shareholders probably know this and own the stock for its dividend.

Our Take On Swisscom's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Swisscom's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 20% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Swisscom does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Swisscom that you might be interested in.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

