Returns On Capital At T7 Global Berhad (KLSE:T7GLOBAL) Paint A Concerning Picture

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating T7 Global Berhad (KLSE:T7GLOBAL), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for T7 Global Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.043 = RM30m ÷ (RM961m - RM280m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, T7 Global Berhad has an ROCE of 4.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 8.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for T7 Global Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for T7 Global Berhad.

What Does the ROCE Trend For T7 Global Berhad Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at T7 Global Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 9.8% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On T7 Global Berhad's ROCE

While returns have fallen for T7 Global Berhad in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 26% over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

T7 Global Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

