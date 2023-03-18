Returns On Capital At TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Paint A Concerning Picture

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for TJX Companies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$4.9b ÷ (US$28b - US$10b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Thus, TJX Companies has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 16%.

In the above chart we have measured TJX Companies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for TJX Companies.

So How Is TJX Companies' ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at TJX Companies, we didn't gain much confidence. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 45%, but they have dropped over the last five years. However it looks like TJX Companies might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Our Take On TJX Companies' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by TJX Companies' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 100% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing TJX Companies, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

