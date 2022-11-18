Returns On Capital At New Toyo International Holdings (SGX:N08) Have Hit The Brakes

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating New Toyo International Holdings (SGX:N08), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for New Toyo International Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.053 = S$11m ÷ (S$272m - S$69m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, New Toyo International Holdings has an ROCE of 5.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Forestry industry average of 8.0%.

roce
roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how New Toyo International Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is New Toyo International Holdings' ROCE Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for New Toyo International Holdings' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if New Toyo International Holdings doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

The Bottom Line

We can conclude that in regards to New Toyo International Holdings' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 19% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about New Toyo International Holdings, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

While New Toyo International Holdings isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

